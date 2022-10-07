Troop 11354 places a library
Kelly Bradshaw

Troop leader Sandra Knoy with Yulissa Mendoza Solorio, Vita Sharrett, Delilah Bandalin, Amanda Bandalin, Alanna Sowash, Eleanor Caldwell, Erin O’Connor, and Frankie Knoy. Nothing your Troop unit can do raises community awareness more than a service project. Troop 11354 from Rohnert Park were working on their service project by placing a free little library at University Elementary School on Liman Ave. in Rohnert Park. This project is to encourage literacy and reading exploration.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.