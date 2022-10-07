Troop 11354 places a library

Troop leader Sandra Knoy with Yulissa Mendoza Solorio, Vita Sharrett, Delilah Bandalin, Amanda Bandalin, Alanna Sowash, Eleanor Caldwell, Erin O’Connor, and Frankie Knoy. Nothing your Troop unit can do raises community awareness more than a service project. Troop 11354 from Rohnert Park were working on their service project by placing a free little library at University Elementary School on Liman Ave. in Rohnert Park. This project is to encourage literacy and reading exploration.
