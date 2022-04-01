The Santa Rosa Junior College chamber Music Concert series welcomes the first-class ensemble, Trio Celeste on Sunday, April 3 in a 4 p.m. concert at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa.
To purchase single tickets for the concert contact City Box Office at 415-393-4400. Single tickets are $30 and a youth price of $15 for those 16 years and younger.
