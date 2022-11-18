November 20th is Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR). It follows Transgender Week of Awareness which is the 13th through the 19th. “For generations, the transgender population has suffered various forms of abuse (and even death) for challenging the views, notions, and stereotypes around “male” and “female” identity,” according to nationaltoday.com. Advocate.com reports, “Fatal violence against transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming Americans is continuing in 2022.”
In 2021, there were at least 57 members of this community who died violently, a record number in the United States. The words “at least” are used purposefully “because there are likely many other such deaths, with victims deadnamed or misgendered, or their deaths not reported at all.” In preparing for a TDOR 2022 event, 375 reports were identified worldwide by the website TDOR.Translivesmatter.info. This includes 105 from Brazil, 66 from the United States, and 48 from Mexico. Of the 66 reports in America, 47 of them were deaths by violence. 47 is less than 57 but is still the second most deaths in this community since tracking efforts began.
Death by violence is only one element of the abuse seen. According to a Washington Post article of October 14th by writers Anne Branigin and N. Kirkpatrick, “More legislation has been filed to restrict the lives of trans people so far in 2022 than at any other point in the nation’s history, with trans youth being the most frequent target of lawmakers.” According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), in 2022 155 bills have been introduced in state houses. This compares to 19 in 2018, 25 in 2019, 60 in 2020, and 131 in 2021.
For Transgender Americans, 2022 has been filled with fear and uncertainty for many reasons. In fairness, some states including California, have passed legislation trying to protect this vulnerable community in 2022, however, they are the exception to the national trend. Transgender Day of Remembrance was set aside and is meant to honor, commemorate, and memorialize those who face the discrimination and stigma that plays out across the United States. It’s also meant to “advocate for transgender people’s rights.”
TDOR’s founder was Gwendolyn Ann Smith. She held a vigil to honor her memory of Rita Hester. Hester was a Transgender Woman who was stabbed 20 times in her apartment in Manchester, Connecticut in 1998. She was 34 years old. 24 years later, although her death inspired this movement, her murder remains unsolved and many, even in the transgender community, have largely forgotten her name.
TDOR went national in 2010 being observed in more than 185 cities and in more than 20 countries. TDOR events often include candlelight vigils, food drives, and film screenings. During these events, participants often remember the victims by “saying their name.” Vigils are typically hosted by local transgender advocates or LGBTQ organizations. They are held at community centers, parks, and places of worship, or other venues. Let’s look at a few of the community members lost to us in 2022.
Amarey Lej, a Black Transgender Woman was 21. She was found dead on a street in Pittsburgh on January 1. She had been shot. Although the first death of 2022, the next came quickly. Duval Princess, another Black Transgender Woman, was a hairstylist and in the early stages of transitioning. She was only 24. She was found shot to death in her car at a Jacksonville, Florida shopping center on January 2. Matthew Spampinato was also young when he died. A White 21-year-old Transgender Man, he was killed by a hit-and-run car crash, walking home from work on February 9th in New Castle, Delaware.
More recently, Semaj Sincere Billingslea, a 33-year-old Black Transgender Man, also died in Jacksonville, Florida. He was shot outside a motel. And like in many of these deaths, no suspect has been identified or arrested for his murder. Black Transgender Woman Regina Allen was shot to death in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 29. She was 35 years old. In this case, the suspect was identified but fled and is still at large. Acey D. Morrison, a Two-Spirit member of the Lakota tribe was shot in Rapid City South Dakota on August 21. No arrest has been made in her death.
If you think it doesn’t happen in California, you’d be wrong. Cherry Bush was 48. She was an unhoused transgender woman. She was fatally shot on July 5 in Los Angeles. Of the deaths published, Kathryn Newhouse might be the most tragic. Known as “Katie” she was just 19. This young Filipina American was fatally shot by her father on March 19 at their home in Cherokee County, Georgia. He then took his own life.
On November 20th this year, take some time to reflect on this on-going violence, remember those we loss, and join with others to try to ensure 2023 isn’t as tragic and full of fear for the Transgender Community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.