Join Farmster’s community program tours at the Veronda-Falletti Ranch from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., this Saturday, May 21.
This engaging and educational program runs for 45-minutes, where you can learn about the rich, agricultural history of the ranch, as well as help feed the livestock for the last 15 minutes of the program.
The Cotati Chamber will be there to help celebrate the re-opening of the Ranch! Light snacks will be provided.
The Ranch is open for tours on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month.
