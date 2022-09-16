Sonoma County Out of the Darkness Community Walk Sept. 24 at Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park.
Register at 9 a.m. at afsp.org/sonomacounty. The walk will be at 10 a.m.
Please call (707) 480-8272 for more information.
Sonoma County Out of the Darkness Community Walk Sept. 24 at Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park.
Register at 9 a.m. at afsp.org/sonomacounty. The walk will be at 10 a.m.
Please call (707) 480-8272 for more information.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.