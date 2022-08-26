The exhibition will be on view Thursday, September 8 to Sunday, October 16, 2022. The exhibition features work by four artists: Morrie Camhi, Erik Castro, Jay Mercado, and Christie Tirado. The artworks displayed in the exhibition center and honor the people who work in the fields, their lived experiences, and both the challenges and the skills of their labor. They bring our attention to that which we already know, yet we often too easily forget: farmworkers are the linchpin of our food system. Morrie Camhi, Farmworkers:
• Opening Reception - September 8, 4-6 p.m.
• Gallery Talk with Erik Castro - September 29, 12-1 p.m. University Art Gallery, Art Building, SSU, 1801 E. Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park, has a long-standing interest in photography’s power to humanize and bring visibility to complex social issues. His Harvester series focuses on the workers of Sonoma County’s vineyards: each portrait is a grape harvest worker who has agreed to be photographed out in the field, in the moments after they complete a day’s shift. Printmaking is strongly influenced by the rich tradition of relief block printing in Mexico. Tirado As a Mexican American artist, Tirado’s work often revolves around the many diasporas that influence her identity, and her sees her prints as empowering agricultural workers, who are often not placed at the forefront of the industry.
Both programs are free and open to the public and the SSU campus community. Visitors driving to the SSU campus must purchase an $8 parking pass from any automated parking kiosk.
Seating is limited at the Gallery Talk with Erik Castro; advance reservations cannot be accommodated.
Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays 11 a.m.-4 p.m. / Weekends 12-4 p.m. Admission: Free
Parking: $8 pass in any lot on campus. (707) 664-2295. Website: http://artgallery.sonoma.edu/ Email: carla.stone@sonoma.edu
