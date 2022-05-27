Acclaimed boutique wine brand, The Setting Wines, is pleased to announce the opening of its brand-new tasting room in Healdsburg, located at the destination-worthy Bacchus Landing tasting collective.
Founded by Jeff Cova, Noah McMahon and renowned winemaker Jesse Katz, The Setting Wines is dedicated to producing high quality, limited-production wines from prestigious vineyards throughout the Napa and Sonoma Valleys. Though the brand recently made headlines for producing the most expensive bottle of wine ever sold at auction, which sold for $1 million in 2021, The Setting Wines has long earned praise for its highly expressive wines that balance purity of fruit with the unique characters of each vineyard site.
Up until now, these exclusive wines have only been available to taste by members of The Setting Society. Now, with the debut of a new dedicated tasting room at Bacchus Landing, all wine lovers will have the chance to experience the brand’s acclaimed Bordeaux varietal wines, seven days a week.
“We established The Setting Wines to bring people together to experience joy in the overall feeling of wine – from how it smells and tastes to whom you’re sharing it with and where – all without the need for a special occasion,” says co-founder Jeff Cova. “This tasting room is our way of bringing that concept to fruition, inviting guests to share our wines with friends and family anytime they’d like, in a welcoming setting that sets the stage for creating a memorable experience.”
Situated just a half mile from Healdsburg Plaza at the crossroads of three of Sonoma County’s premiere wine regions, the open-air tasting room, which features over 3,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, evokes the understated luxury The Setting has become synonymous with. Seamlessly melding Old World timelessness with unexpected whimsy, the thoughtfully designed tasting room is an appealing gathering place for visitors and locals to discover the brand and its wines.
Seated tasting experiences will take place at tables and lounge seating areas, both indoors and out, as well as from two luxury al fresco cabanas for added privacy, and guests are invited to choose from a selection of tastings and elevated wine experiences to suit their palates interests. While the experiences will change seasonally, offerings may include flights of current releases and library vintages, vertical or single-vineyard tastings, food pairings and educational seminars. On-site, visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the property’s three acres, which features bocce ball courts, an artisanal market and boutique shopping, in addition to visiting any of the other tasting rooms within Bacchus Landing.
“Our goal was to create a tasting space that reflects the exceptional quality and excitement for wine and hospitality that we are all so passionate about,” says General Manager Vince Bonafede. “We couldn’t be more pleased to have made that dream a reality here in Sonoma County, and at Bacchus Landing in particular, which is quickly becoming a world-class destination for wine enthusiasts. We look forward to opening our doors and welcoming guests to our stunning new tasting room – it truly is the perfect setting for enjoying The Setting wines.”
The Setting Wines Tasting Room is open Thursday through Monday from 10:00am - 5:00pm (reservations are strongly encouraged but not required) and is located at Bacchus Landing: 14210 Bacchus Landing Way, Healdsburg, CA 95448. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.thesettingwines.com or call 631-513-7541.
