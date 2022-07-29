Following several years of flood, fire and pandemic, the Guerneville’s family-friendly, dancin'-in-the-street “Rockin’ the River” concert series has morphed into the one-day “Come Together” Festival to celebrate the town, surrounding communities and each other. It also marks the recent anniversaries of several key events in the town’s history: Guerneville’s 150th, the Guerneville bridge’s 100th and Rockin’ the River’s 10th on Saturday, August 20 from 1 to 7:30 p.m.
Lark’s parking lot will play host to an eclectic line-up of live music from 1pm to 7:30pm featuring the Sun Kings with their stellar tribute to the Beatles, Grupo Café Canela whose cumbia, bachata, salsa dance party will have everyone on their feet, the insatiable Carlos Reyes with his fierce and virtuosic electric violin and Paraguayan harp, and the Jim Ocean Band Between music segments, local thespians will perform short interpretive readings from John Schubert’s “Tales of the Russian River—Stumptown Stories” as a special tribute to Guerneville’s beloved historian who died in June.
A few steps away, the Russian River Rotary will host a community fair in the Guerneville Plaza from 1 to 5:30 p.m. The community fair will be chalk full of family-friendly activities and yummy food for sale. West County Community Services and River to Coast Children’s Services will host a food drive. Plan to donate a book or two for the River Friends of the Library book drive. Food for Thought will provide an entertaining activity as well as information about their work in the area. Russian River Hoop and Flow will bring their hoola hooping fun to the event, and practice mugging for the camera to take full advantage of the Say Yaa! Photo Booth. River Arts is organizing a community art project, and the Russian River Historical Society is helping put together a special video to mark the 100th anniversary of the Guerneville Bridge. In addition, Firesafe Guerneville will be on hand to help educate the public about wildfire safety best practices. Visit the Russian River Rotary booth to buy drinks, snacks, cookies, and T-shirts.
A flyer that details the special promotion will be available at the Rotary booth on the Plaza and at the concert information booth at Larks. Russian River Rotary Foundation is also devising a creative FUNdraising component for the festivities.
Check the festival website for details on all this and more as plans develop: www.RockinTheRiver.net.
