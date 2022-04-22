This spring, the Redwood Empire Food Bank and Sonoma County Bar Association (SCBA) are inviting the local legal community to come together for one purpose: to end hunger in Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte Counties.
Firms, legal companies, and bar associations will participate in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most funds and volunteer the most hours in support of the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Prizes (and bragging rights) will be awarded.
Food From the Bar is a month-long competition between law firms, law schools, and legal services organizations to acquire donated food, volunteer hours, and collect monetary donations for the benefit of the hungry in our community. Many bar associations in California and other states sponsor this competition annually. Food From The Bar 2022 will run from April 15th through May 31st.
All legal staff can participate, and clients are encouraged to assist. The key to success of the campaign is recruiting creative team leaders that have a strong desire to outwit their rivals. For more information, contact sonomacountybar.org.
