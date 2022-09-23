Stephen Daldry’s screen adaptation of the 1995 German novel, ‘The Reader’ will be presented Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. by the Sonoma Film Institute.
The Reader tells the story of law student Michael Berg, who re-encounters his former lover as she defends herself in a war-crime trial stemming from her actions as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp.
Friday night, Dr. Michaela Grobbel Professor of German in Modern Languages and Literature will introduce the film and lead a discussion after the screening.
All screenings are in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, on the SSU campus in Rohnert Park. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information or to receive a complete schedule of SFI events, visit https://sfi.sonoma.edu or call 707-664-2606.
