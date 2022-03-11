The City of Santa Rosa and the Sonoma County Lowrider Council are excited to announce the completion of the city’s own lowrider patrol car, The Marylou. On Saturday, March 26 from 4 to 8 p.m., an event and ceremony will be held to reveal the car to the community. The event will feature a Pomo blessing, a lowrider car show, performances from the Luther Burbank Center’s Youth Mariachi Group and Ballet-Folklorico Netzahualcoyotl, food, and more. The ceremony will include speakers from the Sonoma County Lowrider Council, as well as local and state elected officials.
