Artists are flowing through the downtown theater from near and far.
Upcoming shows are Hanna Haas and Solstrom May 14, Francesco Echo and Adam Spry May 20, Obsidian Son Band with Lockwood Barr May 21 and You’re Going to Die, Prose and Everything Goes May 26.
The Lost Church. Org is a nonprofit theater and arts organization dedicated to creating, sustaining, and defending spaces for live performance.
All shows are ages 8 and up. Evening performances are doors open at 7:30 p.m. and shows begin at 8:15 to 10:30 p.m. Matinee performances are doors open at 2 p.m. and showing are from 2:45 to 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
The Lost Church requires proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results within 48 hours. While it is not required by the State of California, the Lost Church strongly recommends wearing a mask while in the theater except when actively drinking or when performers are singing or playing a wind instrument. The front row of the audience is placed at least six feet from the stage. For more information go to http://thelostchurch.org.
