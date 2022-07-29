August finds the velvet curtains at Santa Rosa’s most precious performing arts space vibrating with music. Tucked away on Ross St., The Lost Church - Santa Rosa is filled with gold leaf, photography, ivy, and anachronistic bric-a-brac. Performers come from near and far to light up the intimate downtown stage.
Safety Protocols at The Lost Church ---until further notice.
• We require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID test results within 48 hours.
• While not required by the State of California, we strongly recommend wearing a mask while in our theater (except for when actively drinking or when performers are singing or playing a wind instrument).
• The front row of the audience is placed at least 6 feet from the stage.
• Ticket refunds or credit offered for non-attendance due to COVID exposure.
Santa Rosa shows
August:
Aug.7, Late for the Train, and Eric Long/Doors at 7:30 p.m.
Aug.11, Loud as Folk /Doors at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available soon.
Aug.18, TLC Song Service /Doors at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available soon.
Aug.19, MAITA - solo (Portland) + Zöe Winter/ doors at 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 21, Dana Cooper & Joel Rafael/ doors at 7:30 p.m.
Aug.27, Laura T Lewis Trio (Santa Cruz) and Wyld Iris/ doors at 7:30 p.m.
Aug.28, Bobby Jo Valentine: New Water, Old Fires with Alison Harris / doors at 7:30.
All ages are welcome (except for babies, children, and adults who cannot focus on watching the show for two hours including an intermission).
Evening performances are doors at 7:30 p.m. Show from 8:15-10:30 p.m.
Matinée performances are doors at 2 p.m. Show from 2:45-5 p.m. unless otherwise noted. http://thelostchurch.org
