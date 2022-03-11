The following residents made the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the Fall 2021 Semester.
Andrew Akre of Rohnert Park who is in the computer engineering technology program.
Jaden Vallejos of Rohnert Park who is in the design and imaging technology program.
The university is internationally recognized and ranked for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability, and fine and applied arts. RIT also offers unparalleled support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo.
Stanislaus State congratulates more than 3,000 students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and register for and earn a minimum of 12 units of credit of graded coursework at the University.
Jaimie Flores of Rohnert Park
Sara Taylor of Rohnert Park
California State University, Stanislaus serves a diverse student body of more than 10,000 at two locations in the Central Valley - a beautiful 228-acre campus in Turlock and the Stockton Campus, located in the city's historic Magnolia District. Widely recognized for its dedicated faculty and high-quality academic programs, the University offers 43 majors, 41 minors and more than 100 areas of concentration, along with 16 master's degree programs, seven credential programs and a doctorate in educational leadership.
Tyler Henninger of Rohnert Park has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2021 President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
Missouri State University awarded 1,509 degrees to students in fall 2021. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 17, 2021, at JQH Arena in Springfield.
Kimberly Moretti of Rohnert Park graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence, and community engagement.
Sena Griffith of Cotati, has been named to the fall 2021 quarter Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's West Campus in San Jose, Calif.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.
