The Cotati Accordion Festival donate their funds to needy schools

The Rohnert Park and Cotati communities are blessed to be a haven for families. Plus, the families of the area are so fortunate to have a team of community-oriented citizens who, in 1983, saw that the financial needs of the schools and its teachers were sorely lacking. These people took their passion for education and, rather than complain and rue the situation, formed the Cotati/Rohnert Park Education Foundation. They then went on to search for a variety of ways to raise money for the schools to fill those gaps in funding that were hampering the innovation in the classrooms and the development of diverse learning styles. Today, we can find the members of the Ed. Foundation at each seminal community event, figuring out ways they can take part to raise money for the schools. All this is done by the members, selflessly, giving their time and energy in a relentless fashion year in and year out.
One can always find members of the Ed. Foundation serving beverages and raising money at the Farmer’s Markets. But they don’t miss other opportunities, as they also raise money at the Holiday for Lights, The Rohnert Park Business Showcase, the Sharing of the Green, and the Rohnert Park Halloween Day of the Dead. If you want to join their passion in funding the schools and you want to support these fine folks, while at the same time having a joyous time, think about attending these events. You won’t regret it.
Vera Blanquie is the Executive Director of the Ed. Foundation, while her husband Dan is the current president. I have been working with these two community devoted people for about 18 years now at another community event where the members donate a whole weekend of their time. It is called The Cotati Accordion Festival. The Education Foundation volunteers take in all the money and tickets for us at the gates and the beer and wine booths. They are a valued, integral part of our accordion festival, and we owe them so much gratitude for their work over the years. We love being associated with them.
This past Tuesday, November 7, we, at the Cotati Accordion Festival, were happy and honored to donate $5,000 to the Education Foundation at the Marguerite Hahn Elementary School. I believe that the Cotati Accordion Festival and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers are the two largest donors to the Cotati/Rohnert Park Education, and I also believe that the relationship will just grow stronger on into the future. We know that we are a small part of the $1.8 million dollars that the Education Foundation has released in grants to teachers and the schools, but we are elated to do our part.
Incidentally, we also donated, on Wednesday, November 8, $4,000 to the Rancho Cotate Music Booster Program; $4,000 to the Penngrove Elementary School Outdoor Education Program; and $5,000 to the Thomas Page Academy Music Program. Of course, if you want to find a way to support the schools this coming August 19 & 20, please attend the Cotati Accordion Festival in La Plaza Park in Cotati; and/or become a member of the C.A.F. and receive our newsletter by going to www.Cotatifest.com; and/or subscribe to the Cotati Accordion Festival youtube site. We know how much work parents must put in with their jobs and the constant effort and attention it takes to raise your kids in this great community. We know that no one should feel that they aren’t doing their part when they have a family to care for at home. However, what better way is there to help raise money for the schools, do your part for the community, and experience an international cultural event, than to come to, of all things, an accordion festival?
