The Conformist will be presented Friday Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. by the Sonoma Film Institute.
All screenings are in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, on the SSU campus in Rohnert Park. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There will be a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information or to receive a complete schedule of SFI events, visit http://sfi.sonoma.edu or call 707-664-2606.
