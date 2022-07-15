Fifty years of amazing theater! Now that is something to celebrate. And of course, we couldn't have done it without YOU!
You our wonderful patrons, audience members, donors & volunteers.
So come and let us celebrate all the fabulous shows that you have made possible these last 50 years!
Join us on Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this FREE Community event at 52 West 6th St., Santa Rosa.
Enjoy live performances from Playhouse Studio students and professional actors; plus, food trucks, booths, raffles, games, prizes and more. 707-523-4185.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.