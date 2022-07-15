It is getting to be spring and that means we start planning the CARe SHOW for Kids on July 16. This is our tenth year, and we keep growing and learning how to make a bigger and better event. This year the 7-11 Lions club will be BBQing Hamburgers and Hot Dogs. The TSA canteen will be serving Chef Salads out of our EDS canteen.
Third will be plenty of music as usual and this year we want to bring together car enthusiasts that want to have a swap meet. There will be tours of the Casa Grande High School Fish Hatchery and fun, fun, fun for the whole family.
Registration starts at 8:30. Cars will not be let in after 10 a.m. Register on Event Brite and come early to get your spot in the shade for the day.
First fifty cars get a das plaque and the first 100 get a goodie bag.
So come one come all to the summer car show you can’t miss!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.