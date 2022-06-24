Tenant group fights for secure housing

On June 18, the Tenant Alliance of Copeland Creek (TACC) held a meeting for all residents of Copeland Creek Apartments in Rohnert Park. The tenant group formed in 2021 to fight for safe, secure housing for its diverse, low-income community of the elderly, people with a variety of disabilities, retired blue collar workers, parents, grandparents, veterans, those who have left their mother countries, retired professionals, and the more robust among us who still work and volunteer in Sonoma County. The TACC believes that tenants' rights are civil rights, protected under the law, and declares that all tenants must be treated equally and fairly, and with honesty, dignity, and respect by property management. The TACC is led by a steering committee that informs and educates residents about their rights as tenants and works to empower them as individuals. They meet regularly to take action to solve problems within their vulnerable community. In addition to connecting directly with needy residents to provide donated personal care supplies, medical equipment and other resources, the Alliance has been successful in their engagement with management by bringing long-standing problems to their attention, getting them to the table, and working with them to resolve the issues that affect all residents at Copeland Creek. To date, the Alliance has been able to resolve disputes between management and tenants regarding privacy lattice, patios, lease provisions, and accessibility to and communication with the property manager. They were also instrumental in assisting residents who received illegal rent increases during the COVID moratorium.
Representatives and mentors from the North Bay Organizing Project and Sonoma County Tenants Union were on hand to support the TACC. Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward attended the meeting and listened to residents' concerns. Rohnert Park Fire Marshall Jim Thompson gave a timely presentation on fire season safety and shared tips on how to prepare for and survive wildfires and other emergencies. Tenants broke into small working groups to share their own experiences with management and discussed a range of issues including privacy, safety and security, parking, leases, and rent increases. Many are learning, perhaps for the first time, that their voices matter and that there is power in numbers.
In response to the ongoing affordable housing crisis in the U.S. that disproportionately affects low-income Americans, the tenant advocacy group is just one of a growing trend of renters in Sonoma County and throughout California and the country who are mobilizing and organizing at the grassroots to exercise their rights and to seek solutions. The TACC has accepted the mayor’s invitation to attend the next City Council meeting and is making plans to participate in a Renters Assembly in Rohnert Park on July 23rd being organized through the Sonoma County Tenants Union. They are currently pressing property owners and management for higher fencing, improved lighting and the security cameras in Copeland Creek parking lots that were promised last year. For more information on the Tenant Alliance of Copeland Creek, contact: tenantallianceofcopelandcreek@yahoo.com.
Submitted by Lynn Padrone
