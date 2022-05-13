The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District announced at its Board of Directors meeting that the agency will be adding 10 new weekday trips to the schedule beginning Monday, June 13, 2022.
In early 2020, SMART reduced its weekday service and cancelled its weekend service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SMART considered comments from customer service, and recent strategic planning listening sessions when developing its new schedule.
The following additions to the schedule are designed to increase transit usability, provide convenient connections to local and regional bus service, and reasonable connections to the Larkspur Ferry.
Added trips:
• Three southbound trips added in the morning, leaving Sonoma County Airport at 4:39am, 6:38am and 7:42am
• Two southbound trips added in the afternoon, leaving Sonoma County Airport at 2:53pm and 6:05pm
• Three northbound trips added in the morning, leaving Larkspur at 6:08am, 8:16am and 9:20am
• Two northbound trips added in the afternoon/evening, leaving Larkspur at 4:31pm and 7:43pm
