Technology High School Student of the Month

Cayden Thompson - AP Student/Soccer Player, Senior at Technology High School
Cayden Thompson, a senior at Technology High School, enjoys playing basketball, watching basketball, sleeping, and staying relaxed in his free time. His greatest accomplishment is his grades throughout his four years of high school, and after high school he plans to attend a four year university to study kinesiology.
