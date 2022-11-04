Technology High School (THS) is a school of choice within the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District (CRPUSD). It is a science, technology, engineering, and math focused college preparatory school founded in 1999 as part of this district. To attend this high school, students must apply. That application process is now underway for the 2023-2024 school year. Information about applying can be found on the school’s website at: 2023-2024 Application - Technology High School (crpusd.org). Here is a summary of that process.
The high school holds prospective family and student nights to show them around their campus and give them an idea of what going to THS is like. This includes a look at the curriculum and meeting some of the school’s staff. Their final information night is scheduled for December 8 from 6-7 p.m. according to their website. You must register to attend.
In addition, the school’s counselor, Kristina Juarez along with students from the Associated Student Body (ASB) spend a week going to different middle schools to spread the word about THS and answer student questions. This is done in district at Lawrence Jones and Technology Middle Schools, and Thomas Page Academy which is the districts’ K-8 Elementary School located in Cotati, CA. They also visit schools out of district around Sonoma County such as Mark West, Wright Charter, Cinnabar, Twin Hills, and Hillcrest which were done the week of October 17. This affords those students to hear from current students, especially if previously unable to attend any of the school’s family nights. They’ve also went to Cherry Valley at Mary Collins and the Petaluma Accelerated Charter School (PACS).
To assist in the application process, workshops for in district students will be held at the end of November and early December. For out of district applicants, they will hold an after-school workshop on December 1. This is to help students who dread filling out applications that include personal information about themselves and family contact information. It also helps with answering the required two reflective questions of a least a paragraph, and a third question that explains a project and supporting pictures of that project. The application process also asks for a recommendation by letter from a math or science teacher, a transcript from their current school, and a counselor’s recommendation letter.
Applications are due in January 2023. For students in the CRPUSD district, that deadline is January 13. For students applying from out of district, the deadline is January 20. When the applications are received, the office manager April Johnson makes sure they are complete. Then at least three teachers or staff read through them. Early in February they will have a math placement test to see how much math they already have and/or are ready for. Then later that month they will have group and individual interviews. They want to see how they work in a group, and in individual interviews they’ll be asked a few questions about themselves and their goals, etc. By the middle of March, the applicants will get to know if they were accepted. If they weren’t accepted, they’ll also be told if they were put on a waitlist.
According to the school’s vision statement, they aim “to develop critical and creative thinking skills within students in a small learning community environment.” That’s why a wait list. To keep the learning community small, not all applicants may be accepted. Typical class sizes are 100 or less with this year’s freshman class at 94 students. The curriculum includes key components of project-based and applied learning, integrated and thematic instruction, and teamwork again according to their website.
Campus visits called Titan Tours will be conducted in November. For Lawrence Jones Middle School it’s scheduled for November 8 from 10:30 a.m.-12 noon. Thomas Page Academy and Technology Middle School will have their tour on November 10 from 11-12:30. Students will be coming by bus, so no registration is required. Out of district students can register for a Titan Tour on November 17 from 1p.m. until 3 p.m. In district students can register for that date also if they couldn’t make the scheduled in district day.
Technology High may not be the right choice for every student however it’s a great choice for many students. If you or your child has an interest, now is the time to start gathering information and begin the application process. Full disclosure: this author has multiple grandchildren who graduated from or are attending Tech High.
