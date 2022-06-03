Technology High School holds an Engineering Showcase

What does a portable beehive system, a sleep tracker, self-watering plant pot, and a clothing recycle system have in common? They were all potential products presented by teams of students at the Technology High School’s Engineering Design & Development Showcase. The event was held at the high school, located at 550 Bonnie Avenue in Rohnert Park, on May 25. For almost two hours, teams of three to four students presented over two dozen projects in multiple classrooms to an audience of experts, friends, family, and classmates. The experts included engineers, physicists, and educators who provided evaluation to the students on their prototypes.
This Engineering Design and Development course is the capstone of the “Project Lead the Way” program used by Technology High in their engineering program. According to the course description, “It is an open-ended engineering research course in which students work in teams to design and develop an original solution to a well-defined and justified, open-ended problem by applying an engineering design process.” The students performed research which allowed them to select a project. They then defined and justified a problem. The next step was defining the design requirements and creating multiple solution approaches.
The student teams then selected an approach to pursue, creating and testing a prototype solution. During the process they worked with experts to continually improve their organizational, communications, and interpersonal skills. The process also allowed them to tap into their creative and problem-solving abilities while gaining insight and understanding of the design process. This showcase was the final step in the process where they presented their projects and results to outside evaluators.
Given the number of projects to be presented, they were divided into four different sessions of about twenty minutes each. Each student team selected a team (company) name. Some examples included Untouched Earth for the portable beehive system; &Goodnight for the sleep tracker; NachoHat for the self-watering plant pot; and SecondStyle for the clothing recycle system. Other projects presented included Sensitool, a dog waste collector; Splash, a water filter; Schnitzel Wein, a fun hot dog pan; Clarity, an eyeglass attachment to reduce fogged glasses; and Eco-bin Tech, a compost bin to build a better compost system.
The sessions were held in the biology, chemistry, and physics labs as well as five general purpose classrooms on the campus. Each presentation started with a team introduction, a problem presentation, a review of possible solutions or existing products, an outline of design requirements, and a discussion of testing their developed prototype and their results. For design requirements, they could vary but often included price, effectiveness, and availability.
The students didn’t gloss over the problems they encountered either. For example, in the &Goodnight session, they discussed how the first application they developed for their sleep tracker wasn’t working, so they had to step back and find another application development software program to fulfill their design requirements. The SecondStyle team readily acknowledged that the clothing swap prototype solution wasn’t as effective as desired. Local thrift shops weren’t responsive to their inquiries, their first attempt at prototyping a clothing swap at Sunrise Park wasn’t well attended or advertised, and the next attempt on the school campus resulted in them getting more clothing donated then given out. The evaluators gave them some tips for future efforts on issues such as advertising, partnering with churches or non-profits, and other ways to market and store their products.
After each presentation there was a Q&A period where the audience could pursue further information and the evaluators could provide some technical or process feedback to assist students in developing their understanding of engineering. Learning the process was the point! Not all the projects were successful, slick, or feasible; but gaining the insights by working together using the design and development process facilitated their understanding of engineering. That was the goal, and it was met.
