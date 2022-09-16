Tech’s successful career fair

On Wednesday September 7, Technology High School hosted a career fair in which several colleges, military representatives and union trade personnel attended and set up booths for Tech High students of all ages to view and learn. Originally, the career fair was intended for juniors and seniors to walk through to see to potentially get a grasp on places they might want to go, or career paths they might want to take.
I had the opportunity to interview several of the presenters including: Army, Air force, Air Force Academy, the local Carpenters Union, Electrical Union, Plumbing Union, as well as several colleges. Most of the representatives that came to educate people about who they are and what they do, didn’t expect so many students to be interested in more than just technology-based career paths. Which, to be fair, is a common misconception about our school. Sure, it’s a small technology and engineering-based school, but many students prefer and intend to pursue career paths that have nothing to do with technology or engineering, like myself.
One pattern I noticed between both the several local unions and the military, is that they wanted to clear up any fallacies that society has come up with against them. I spoke with one Army officer who grew up around here, who felt, “like a lot of people, especially around here have no real exposure and have misconceptions or no idea at all what it’s like in the Army or military in general.” To be fair, it makes a lot of sense since the media and other forms of entertainment alter the way things truly are to come off as more appealing or action-packed to everyday citizens. An Air Force spokesman that I got to speak with also reiterated that the Air Force and Space Force are so much more than just war. More specifically, the Space Force focuses more on overseeing what happens on Earth. “When you think about the Space Force it’s just essentially people working on radar systems, satellites, and GPS. Overseeing the security in that sense.” Of course, there’s more that goes into it, but since it’s a new program the kinks are being worked out.
Similarly, the local trade unions face many misconceptions as well. Steve Christani, a Training Specialist with the local Plumbers Union expresses that, “The attention to the trades really isn’t there amongst most of the students here, which is understandable because from the minute you guys hit the floor in preschool until you graduate from high school it's always about pushing you guys to the next academia level.” Later Christani continues, “What we really want to tell them is that we’re all for everyone going and getting a higher education, but if that just doesn’t work, look at the trades, all of the trades… (we need) somebody that works with their hands because we’re gonna need that, we’re going to be in desperate need of that going forward.” Christani’s coworker, John Kaloyeros, a Lead HVACR Instructor, added that, “There’s already a shortage of people who work with their hands.” Needless to say, the trades are generally looked down upon by many students and people looking for careers in general, however, their debt free schooling, and good pay should counteract that ‘bad rap.’
Second Lt. Boreth Peck, an Admissions Advisor for the Air Force Academy for the Northern California area, “Just wants to share his stories to hopefully inspire younger generations of people to do what's in their mind or really what they wanna do.” And so, he did with me and many other students alike. I believe a lot of people came to the career fair expecting to share and inspire students across the board, and just how Second Lt. Boreth Peck accomplished this, many others did as well.
After the career fair I spoke with some students who walked around and looked at the exhibits themselves. One of the freshmen expressed he walked into the career fair with an open mind and was looking to expand his opportunities. Several upperclassmen were very satisfied with the turnout of the event and got out of it what they expected. Other students wished there was more marketing in terms of the career fair because they didn’t really know it was happening until the booths were being set up.
I didn’t interview every person, company, school, etc. but some honorary mentions are Carl Dietrich, who co-founded JumpAero. Many students were thrilled to get to experience some of what Dietrich does, and some students were even offered internships. Grand Canyon University, Sacramento State, and Sonoma State are some other honorary mentions.
Overall, the turnout for this mini career fair was above and beyond. The students, staff, and presenters all learned from each other what to expect in the future, as well as what to do differently, which is a beautiful thing. Email me anytime at savash.voice12@gmail.com.
Savannah Ashley is a local adolescent who has an enthusiasm for: mountain biking, rock climbing, writing, art, science, and animals. One day she hopes to be a forensic scientist. She started writing for the local newspaper to spread ideas and facts that may not have been spread otherwise.
