Tech High Student of the month

Nora Burrell, a sophomore at Technology High School, is our student of the month, and recognized for her academics. Her plan after graduation is to have a Nobel Prize.
Popular News
Articles
- City of Santa Rosa accepting applications for live at Juilliard Concert Series
- Cotati on filtration reduction project
- Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news
- Police Logs
- RP City Council returns to in-person meetings
- CRPUSD School board approves emergency resolution
- Double murderer denied parole
- Some have relied on sales of fireworks
- Rancho soccer class of 2022
- Cougars’ season ends in heartbreak
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.