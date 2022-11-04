Tech High has Rube Goldberg night

Students scrambled around Technology High School’s cafeteria, running in and out of the school’s workshop in search of last-minute supplies before the event officially started. Parents confided, excited for the night’s entertainment, judges peeked around impatiently, ready to perform their role, and teachers found themselves in search of microphones that’d function correctly, all in preparation for the Rube Goldberg Night they’d be hosting.
A Rube Goldberg machine executes a simple task through a series of ‘unnecessary’ and ‘overly complicated’ steps. Rube Goldberg, an American cartoonist, was the mastermind behind this mechanism. He drew comics that would portray a character known as ‘Professor Butts’ undergoing excruciatingly complicated steps to perform a task as simple as pouring milk into some cereal.
Tech High’s freshman students were assigned the Rube Goldberg project to start out their integrated science class for the year. The project was designed for students to be able to comprehend how simple machines worked, as well as to understand how to work and use the tools in the school’s workshop, and to start getting a feel for the teamwork component Tech High is known for.
However, as simple as this project may sound, it was quite the opposite. Some teams described to me the complications they faced, and I even had some of my own to go off considering I attend the school. The placing of all the components on our boards became a huge factor in the creation of these contraptions. Making the right use of the limited space we had was also something many teams struggled with. One student described how, “We ran out of space, so we had to change our blueprints.” A lot of teams improved their original designs to overcome this obstacle. Yet, getting things to work and avoiding failure were the overall hardest challenges to overcome, because on top of the guidelines of the rubric, it’d be the project’s functionality that would determine the final grade of each group.
Students grouped into teams and took their own approaches going into the project. With the originality of each project, parents, judges, and teachers seemed to have all been ‘blown away.’ Parker Stagnoli described to me halfway through the event that, “So far, I’ve been just blown away. All the projects seem like they’re really high quality, with a lot of effort put into them. And everyone did an amazing job.”
The families and friends that wandered the cafeteria truly enjoyed the hard work the freshman put into their projects. As the judges made their final rounds, students took some more deep breaths before the results were announced. Mrs. Dekleva, the MC of the night, walked up onto the stage and asked for everybody’s attention. The crowd got quiet. The third-place winners were announced, applause and cheers took over the room. Then came the second-place winners, an even louder applause and even more cheers could be heard. But when the first-place winners were announced, the crowd grew so loud, their voices and excitement could be heard from outside of the building.
One drawback from the event was that it occurred late in the evening, which can be tough on the parents and students because they are all already tired from the day’s school and work. But if the event were to happen earlier, most parents couldn’t make it, so it happens to be a double-edged sword.
Moreover, the teachers were really happy with the results and outcome of the event. And without a doubt, the students were too. Erin Dekleva, one of the two teachers for the freshman integrated science classes expressed how she was a bit nervous at first in terms of the turnout of the event because there hadn’t seemed to be a lot of assurance from her students during class that day that they’d show up. But, safe to say, after the night was over Mrs. Dekelva was fulfilled by the outcome. Tons of people came whether it be upperclassmen, family, family friends, etc. Greg Weaver, the other science teacher, explained, “We had a whole bunch of parents and community members and that’s what Rube Goldberg Night is all about, is using science and that project to get people together to showcase what they have done and giving people an opportunity to see what we do at Tech.”
