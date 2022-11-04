Tech High has Rube Goldberg night

The winners of this year’s 19th annual Rube Goldberg night at Technology are, not in order, in first place Chiara Weber, Nick Toddhunter, Kareena Zheng, Daylin Llanes, second place: Artin Nikkhah, Evan Sanderson, Pranav Srikanth, Alexander Vo, and third place: Malea Si, Dashiell Cosgrove, Jordan Balibundi and Matthew Tababzeh.