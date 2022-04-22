Talented local teens have dreams

Maggie Ward, 13, has lived in Rohnert Park all of her life and always wanted to have a concert so she could be discovered. Her dreams have come true.
When Maggie, also known as MJ, was four or five she started doing musical theater at Music to My Ears (MTME) in Cotati. Young MJ took to it as if it were meant to be. It became obvious shortly that being on stage singing was part of her soul and heart. Soon thereafter she started taking singing lessons, piano, and more recently cello lessons.
She continues to do musical theater throughout the county at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa, Raven in Healdsburg, Spreckels in Rohnert Park, and other smaller theaters. Playing notable roles such as Annie in Annie, Gavroche in Les Mis, Beth in Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Scout in To Kill a Mockingbird just to name a few. Singing and being on stage just seems to come so naturally to her. Maggie also dabbled in piano and has played violin through her school program for years.
MJ Ward has aways been a prolific writer; songs, stories, plays and more. At the beginning of the pandemic, she became very focused on writing songs and taught herself to play ukulele over the previous years and this is when she got her first guitar. Within a short period of time, she was singing and playing her new songs.
MJ is in constant motion writing songs while sitting at the piano with a note pad and pencil experimenting with tunes and writing down the notes. She would strum on the guitar and then back to the piano with all of her songs piling up from one to 20 and more and more.
For a period, she would only share this talent with her brother, Hunter, 17, who is also in theater and music venues and now as a sound engineer helping her record her music.
Her parents James and Aimee knew that she was making music but wouldn’t share much of it with them. Eventually she announced that she wanted to release an album and started to share songs with them and of course they were blown away at what was taking place.
Unbeknownst to the Wards, MJ had given a recording of one of her songs to her friend’s brother Benny J .Only 15 at the time and way more talented than his years, Benny J spent many months producing and refining and doing whatever music producers do; when finished a final version of Box Dye is now out in the world with all the other music. Again astonished, here is a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy creating a sweet, sad, and wonderful, catchy tune that these two amazing teens had created all by themselves.
MJ, like most teens, deals with the stress, anxiety, and insecurities of growing up. All of her music is soft and friendly, usually sweet, sometimes a little sad but always rich, heartfelt, and meaningful. MJ confronts head on the insecurities and anxieties felt by most kids and many adults.
MJ and her mother went to a concert a few months back to see artists that inspires her such as Addison Grace and Cavetown. At the concert this young lady was blown away by all the people that dressed like her, acted the same as her and like the same music. This was freely accepted with each other without question, and everyone was very comfortable.
The intimacy of the small concert and the love of music, friendship, and acceptance along with the emotions and topics of this style of music called Bedroom Pop was a beautiful thing to see. Bedroom Pop is friendly and welcoming to everyone but especially to those that don’t always feel like they fit in anywhere.
Maggie once said that she hopes to get discovered so she could have a concert. It was soon decided that she didn’t need to officially be discovered that she could have a concert if she wanted one and with the urging of school and theater friends the Phoenix Theater has stepped forward and offered to sponsor a full-fledged concert where MJ will introduce music from her new album Silver and Gold.
Benjamin, known as Benny, 16 years of age and the son of Teresa and Adam Carver, lives in Santa Rosa. Benny was born in Tampa Bay, Florida but moved to Sonoma County at the age of 4. He is one of four creative siblings who is homeschooled and currently enrolled at the SRJC for music production and music theory. As a young lad, around 11, he started to watch YouTube videos to learn how to play piano songs for his siblings and then progressed into piano lessons at Art and Soul in Windsor.
By the time Benny was 13 he was getting better at the piano and at night he and his younger sister were staying up late writing songs and dreaming about releasing her own album one day. He quickly figured out that he will need to build his own desktop and learn about DAW (digital audio workstation) a software to get the professional level results they want. Thanks to the Charter School they were attending at the time was supportive of this goal and helped him order the parts for his computer and gave him a student subscription to the software that he needed.
At some point during the pandemic, a KZST of Tomorrow was running a contest with an online talent contest with a cash prize. Benny decided to submit a video and which Mom, Teresa, thought it was an incredibly brave thing to attempt especially when no one had heard him attempt a vocal performance. To everyone’s surprise he placed second in the contest and with that came $1,500 in gift certificates which he used to build out a very primitive sound studio in his bedroom.
What a boost this was for Benny. He was ready to break out of his shell and participate in vocal lessons. His sister was already a student at Paulson Institute of Classical Singing, so Benny enrolled also.
Now two years later both Ben and sister Addison are performing at open mics around Sonoma County and working on their individual albums. Benny J finished his work on Box Dye and started working on MJ’s album. Through an online music distribution company Box Dye was registered and distributed to Apple, Amazon, Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube. MJ’s dad was able to get the songs published, copyrighted, and eventually released through an independent music distribution company.
So, Benny who is not only an expertly talented music producer is also a phenomenal musician being self-thought and playing multiple instrumentally will be opening for MJ at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma May 27.
Information received from the Ward and Carver families.
