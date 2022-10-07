Tuesday was another straightforward meeting for Mayor Patrick Slayter and his staff as they discussed a wide variety of topics from positions on different committees to a potential fossil fuel treaty. Like always, the council had a few discussions among themselves on certain issues.
The meeting started out with the regular agenda portion of the night, which meant presentations by staff and other council members. The first presentation was done by Adrienne Lauby of Sonoma Applied Village Services. She gave an update on the quarterly report for her RV Program. Next, Council member Diana Rich came forward with a resolution of support for St. Vincent De Paul. This resolution, if approved, would mean the council would apply to the Sonoma County Community Development Commission for funding. St Vincent High School is one of the schools struggling with admissions and fundings due to Covid and other factors, so this resolution would give money towards helping the school keep their necessary funding. Council member Rich then requested a resolution for the approval of support for West County Community Services. This application would go to the Sonoma County Community Development Commission for funding.
The Sebastopol Planning Commission had two presentations for the council. The first was a Receipt of Annual Level of Service Report and then a Consideration of Fossil Fuel Treaty Support.
Following the regular agenda were the reports by the city council and staff. First was a report by the city manager on various matters related to the city. In this section, the council had a conversation with CalTrans officials regarding Depot Street. This was a follow-up from a conversation the council had with CalTrans on September 20. The whole story behind this was that Caltrans currently controls Depot Street as one of their offices in the City of Cotati and Mayor Slayter has said he’d like the city to obtain the area at and around Depot. Once that land is purchased, the city would turn it into a pocket park.
Finally, the meeting concluded with reports from members of the council and discussion on when the next meeting will be. The next meeting will be on October 18 and starts at 6 p.m., so community members are welcome to attend via Zoom as always.
