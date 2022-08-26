Suffrage marker unveiled at Janssen’s Hall

The Western Sonoma County Historical Society nominated Janssen’s Hall as a site where Suffrage activity took place in Sebastopol and received word from the National Collaborative for Women’s History that it had been awarded the marker grant.
The Pomeroy Foundation, partnered with the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites and began accepting nominations in 2019 for people, places or things as part of the National recognition of important Suffrage history.
The National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites advocates for historic sites that center the preservation and interpretation of the important role of women and gender non-conforming individuals as core to the American story.
The Pomeroy Foundation is a private grant-making foundation based in Syracuse, N.Y. and has been awarding markers for various historical learning topics since 2006 in New York and in 2012 nationwide. When William Pomeroy was a young boy he would travel the highways with his father. Whenever William would see a road side marker his father would pull over and they would both learn about history together. He developed his marker program to help people celebrate their community’s history by providing grants with fully funded markers. His foundation has awarded over 200 Suffrage related markers in the US since 2020 and the only one in California is located in Sebastopol.
During the research phase of noting suffrage participants in the West County, Mary Dodgion, with the West County Museum, discovered that Janssen’s Hall was a site where Suffrage meetings took place. “I felt that this site needed to be recognized. While the Society could very well have done our own dedication, I thought that it should get National recognition through the Pomeroy Foundations program.” To meet the requirements of the grant nomination program she began gathering the information needed for the nomination application.
Primary sources were required, which means records from the actual time. This included newspaper articles, period maps, deeds of purchases, historical significance of the site, and photographs all from 1896. “Besides newspapers I used county land records for the deed of purchase by Mrs. Janssen, and time related maps that the West County Museum has. The building in question is currently owned by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. This led me to John Wooley, one of the trustees of the building. It turned out that the Evergreen Lodge had saved previous lodge meeting books which I made arrangements to look at. I found in the 1896 meeting book that the Evergreen Lodge was invited to attend a meeting of the Woman’s Suffrage League, which they voted to attend.” This was added proof of the meetings held at Janssen’s Hall. Even after the application was submitted I found additional newspaper evidence in January 1896.
According to the Sonoma County Deed record, Adelaide Janssen purchased the site along with an adjoining lot from W.B. Sanborn in 1885 for “$500 gold coin of the United States.” The two buildings included a hotel and meeting place. An 1890 photograph show the names of Janssen’s Hotel and Janssen’s Hall on the front of the two buildings located on Main St. In 1895, Janssen remodeled the building into a two story one with a meeting hall and banquet room. The current landowner is the Odd Fellows Evergreen Lodge #365, who purchased the building and land from Adelaide Janssen in 1902 for $7,600. Now that’s a great return on the investment. The Odd Fellows are very excited the site has received the award and looks forward to seeing the marker placed near their building.
This specific Suffrage activity took place in 1896 when there was a huge push to get the vote for women proposition passed in that year’s statewide election. A well known speaker and one local woman are documented in speaking out for suffrage at Janssen’s Hall on separate occasions. Elizabeth Upham Yates spoke there on the status of women and that they were being considered like “lunatics, convicts, etc. when it came to political equality.” In July 1896, the Sonoma County Republican Convention took place at Janssen’s Hall in Sebastopol. During the meeting a group of women escorted Mrs. Helen Hurlbut to the podium where she asked the delegates to put the suffrage matter on the ballot. Mrs. Hurlbut is the wife of Dr. Edwin Taft Hurlbut, for whom Hurlbut Avenue in Sebastopol is named.
The marker was officially dedicated at 4 p.m. August 19, 2022 at the back side of 196 N. Main Street near the town square. A reception displayed the evidence used in the application. The location for the placement, of the marker and dedication site was selected because of its street visibility and close proximity to the historical building and the town square where it can be gazed upon with pride. There is also a QR code on the marker that will tell about the site to visitors and interested parties.
