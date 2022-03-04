The Sebastopol City Council and its Public Arts Committee (PAC) invite Sonoma County-based sculptors to submit proposals for the design, fabrication, and installation of durable and low-maintenance original public art suitable for placement in the new Sebastopol Community Sculpture Garden (CSG) located in Sebastopol’s Ives Park. Proposals will be accepted through April 15. Submission forms and additional details may be found on the PAC webpage on the City of Sebastopol website or at https://bit.ly/SculptureGardenCallforArtists
The new art display is located along the pedestrian walk between Ives Park Creek and the Sebastopol Center for the Arts and will eventually feature eight sculptures by local sculptors; the first three pieces were installed in January.
An official opening day event is planned for June. Local sculptors represented in the project will introduce their work and a “sculpture jam”-like event will be open to all interested community members. The PAC is looking to mount and display one or more sculptures from this event in the Garden.
The City of Sebastopol and the Public Arts Committee ask all Ives Park visitors to respect and protect these beautiful works of art that local sculptors have generously donated for year-long enjoyment by the community.
