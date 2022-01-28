Santiago Salas Ortiz, Alia Glenn, Faith Henne, Jack Bradley, Liberty Jensen, Brayden Zarnoch, Sophia C., Owen Topolinski, Kristella Clark, Isabella W., Grace Chao, Theo Werner, Alexander Holden, Maxwell Khiobouakham, Alexis Schumacher, Cavan O Connell, Osbadlo Lino, Parker Chase, Riley Poiani, Jael Herrera, Juan Torres, Jack Callahan, Melyssa Carrera-Avendano, Eli Ruiz, Valeria Barron Rico, Mathias Khoury, Caylee Meyers, Joey Velez, Tiano Serrano, Ruffta Tekle, Sam Vallejos and Jonathan Olguin Higareda.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.