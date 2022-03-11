Strike is imminent

The Rohnert Park-Cotati Educators Association announced teachers will go on strike starting March 7 after the RPCEA and the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District did not reach a contractual agreement for teachers’ wages moving forward.
A fact-finding report released March 3 affirmed the RPCEA’s bargaining demands, recommending a three-year contract with ongoing wage raises of 6 percent in the first year, 5 percent in the second and a cost-of-living adjustment for the third.
The report suggests that the CRPUSD adopt a three-year contract with wage increases of 6 percent effective July 1, 2021, 5 percent effective July 1, 2022, and a cost-of-living adjustment, which the California Department of Finance projects to be 3.61 percent, effective July 1, 2023.
The two sides met the next day, on March 4, to reopen the negotiations. According to the RPCEA, neither Superintendent Mayra Perez nor any board members were in attendance.
The district’s offer resulting from Friday’s bargaining was for a 3 percent increase plus a 3% percent one-time off-schedule bonus in the first year, a 5% increase in the second year and the projected cost-of-living of 3.61 percent for the third.
“The problem with giving the whole 6 percent as an ongoing is that by the third year out, it puts us in a negative 3 percent budget. And districts are required to carry at least a positive 3% budget. So, we're really 6 percent in the hole. And there's a lot of implications with that,” said Jennifer Hansen, CRPUSD director of human resources. “Some districts are not able to remain as traditional school districts and are taken over by the state.”
According to Emilie King, RPCEA’s current vice-president and former president, the district did not provide any evidence supporting the claim the state could take them over and that the factfinder repeatedly asked for that info, but they did not offer it.
CRPUSD presented the 3% increase plus the 3% bonus as a 6% total increase, but the RPCEA said that the bonus doesn’t count the same, especially because bonuses are significantly taxed.
“What this district is offering in year one is obviously not 6 percent. RPCEA has always maintained that any wage increases need to be ongoing, and we are not interested in any off-schedule payments. These bonuses are one-time, do not bring us closer to the statewide average nor make us more competitive, do not count towards retirement, and are heavily taxed. We have reiterated this to the district since last year. This is proof the district is still not listening to us nor the fact-finder despite this being clear throughout the fact-finding process and in the report,” said Denise Tranfaglia, RPCEA president and El Camino High School teacher.
According to the fact finder, the RPCEA demonstrated that what it was asking for was financially feasible and would keep the school district competitive with other comparable districts. From the start of negotiations, the teacher's union has sought a multi-year deal with a pay increase to make the district desirable for teachers.
“Rohnert Park educators deserve to earn a living wage and to be able to remain in the district for their entire career,” the report stated.
The RPCEA said that unacceptable wages had prevented them from recruiting and retaining the best educators. Moreover, the union claims that their educators' salaries are distinctly below the state averages. The California average for 2019-20 was over $84,500, whereas the CRPUSD average was just below $68,438.
In preparation for the work stoppage, the CRPUSD met with every principal in the district to come up with a plan for their students at each site. Each plan is different, but many are planning half-days and are planning to bring in substitutes. The district has raised the substitute rate to $350 a day to compensate, according to Hansen.
When negotiations first began, over a year ago, the school district offered a 0% increase in salary, according to King.
In September 2021, the district offered a best, last, and final offer for a one-year deal with a 2% increase and a $2,000 bonus.
RPCEA stated the offers were too far apart and declared an impasse. A state-appointed mediator was brought in, who agreed the gap in negotiations was too large and required them to hold a fact-finding hearing, according to King.
In November 2021, over 90 percent of RPCEA members voted to authorize a strike if CRPUSD refused to come to an agreement that prioritized students and teachers.
“Our goal, our hope and our intention are to settle negotiations without a strike. We do not want to disrupt our students’ and their families’ lives. We do not want to disrupt our teachers’ and employees’ lives. I assure you that this important work has our full attention, and I am resolved to work collaboratively to reach an agreement,” wrote Perez, CRPUSD superintendent, in a statement Feb. 22 prior to the release of the fact finder’s report.
After the January fact-finding session, the two sides awaited the report. In the meantime, CRPUSD submitted a revised best, last and final offer for three years with an accumulative 7 percent increase and a $2,000 bonus.
The RPCEA was pleased the last offer was a multi-year deal but found the pay increase not nearly enough considering the cost of living and average salary of other educators in the area, according to Tranfaglia.
