Why pay for commercial streaming when you’ve got free music at your fingertips? Listen to millions of popular songs and watch music performances from around the world with your library card! From Beyoncé to the London Symphony Orchestra, enjoy music and more with Sonoma County Library’s new streaming choices: Freegal Music, medici.tv and Classica by Stingray.
“We are excited to add more musical offerings to our digital collection for our community to enjoy. Whether discovering new music or listening to old favorites via unlimited streaming, building and sharing playlists with friends, watching world class concerts or downloading songs to a personal music library, we hope these additions delight our community,” Digital Selection Librarian Sandra Breedlove and Collection Services Librarian Christina Hanson said in a joint statement.
Enjoy access to the below music streaming services with your library card:
• Freegal Music offers over 15 million songs, with music from over 100 countries. Library cardholders can enjoy unlimited streaming, plus three weekly downloads of songs!
• Medici.tv streams classical music, opera, dance and jazz. Explore a catalog of over 3,000 programs including concerts, ballets, operas, documentaries and master classes, from 1940s to present day.
• Classica by Stingray is a television channel devoted to classical music, opera and ballet. Watch commercial-free performances from around the world, anywhere, anytime on all your favorite devices.
• Qello Concerts by Stingray is the world’s largest collection of full-length concerts and music documentaries streamed on-demand to just about any digital device.
• hoopla Digital allows you to stream digital media, including popular music. All checked items automatically return themselves, so there are never any late fees.
No library card? No problem! Come into any branch to get your free library card or create a library eCard online at sonomalibrary.org/get-a-library-card.
