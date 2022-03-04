The Story of Jazz and Vihar, a new book by Kathy Guthormsen & Poe has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co.
This is the story of the birds at The Bird Rescue Center of Sonoma County, a non-profit organization whose mission is to care for orphaned and injured with the intent to heal the injured and raise the young so that all can be returned and educate the public regarding the values and problems of the native bird species. For more information, go to www.birdresuce.com. If you wish to purchase a copy of the book at $25 each, go to
https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-story-of-jazz-and-vihar/com.
