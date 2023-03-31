On Mar. 21, 2023, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) certified Rohnert Park’s 2023-2031 Housing Element Update. The state’s approval allows the city to keep local control over important planning decisions related to housing. It also makes the city eligible for state funding.
All California local governments must update their Housing Elements every eight years. The housing element outlines how the city plans to meet the housing needs of the community. The last update to Rohnert Park’s Housing Element was in 2014.
"The Housing Element is an integral component of Rohnert Park’s General Plan. With the state’s approval, we are well equipped to continue addressing existing and future housing needs for the diverse economic groups in our community,” said Mayor Samantha Rodriguez. “We appreciate and thank everyone who participated in this Housing Element process. Your compelling and thoughtful comments helped us achieve this milestone that will only boost our efforts.”
Rohnert Park City Council adopted the 2023-2031 Housing Element Update on Jan. 24. The city worked on it for over a year. Community engagement was also a key part of this process. The city offered several opportunities for public input. The feedback received framed the goals and programs in the update.
HCD approval is an important piece in qualifying for state funding. It makes the city eligible for housing, homelessness, and infrastructure grants. These funding opportunities help the city continue its ongoing housing efforts. The city could also qualify for funds to advance our downtown development.
The city has a long history of supporting housing development for all income levels. In recent years, Rohnert Park has initiated several new housing developments. This has resulted in over 1,900 new housing units being built; about 1,600 were market-rate units and 300 legally affordable units. There are several housing developments in the pipeline for the next eight years. These include additional units in the University District and Willowglen developments, as well as new housing units expected to be constructed in SOMO Village and downtown.
The HCD-certified Housing Element Update is available on the city’s Housing Element webpage: www.rpcity.org/housingelement.
