Saint Patrick’s Day may be the most visible observance this month. It falls on Thursday, March 17. One reason it’s so visible is because it’s a global event. Although it’s an official Christian feast day observed by the Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion, the Eastern Orthodox Church, and the Lutheran Church, it has also become a secular celebration of Irish culture in general. Saint Patrick is a patron saint of Ireland. Celebrations range from public parades and festivals to the wearing of the green and shamrocks, and to the consumption of food and drink. A traditional meal may include corned beef and cabbage, green beer, or lime sherbet punch. There is also a good Irish Coffee to be had with your Irish soda bread or Shepard’s Pie.
The Ides of March which is the 74th day of the Roman calendar and falls on March 15 is another event you may have heard of. It’s mostly known as the date of assassination of Julius Caesar in 44 BC and thus you often hear “Beware the Ides of March.” However, it was primarily a Roman religious observance and the occasion of the Feast of Anna Perenna, a Roman Goddess. It was also known as a deadline for settling debts.
Transgender Day of Visibility is also this month on March 31. An international event, on that day you can celebrate the transgender community, recognize their resilience and accomplishments, and help raise awareness about the struggles they face. Rachel Crandall, a transgender activist, founded this day in 2009 hoping to raise awareness for the burdens and discrimination the community faces in many areas including housing, employment, public services, and health care. They also hoped “to induce moral responsibility and tolerance and lift the restrictions on the rights of transgender people” according to the nationaltoday.com website. That is needed more than ever today considering the spate of legislation in more than 23 states to restrict their rights. More than 1.4 million people identify as transgender in the United States.
March also commences Lent. This year Mardi Gras was celebrated on March 1. New Orleans is world famous for its celebration. It’s more than one day, running from the Twelfth Night (last night of Christmas) until Ash Wednesday which is March 2 this year. Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday” in French. Therefore, the practice of eating rich and fatty foods before commencing ritual fasting for the Lenten season took hold. It is also known for handing out colorful beads, wearing elaborate masks, and partying.
Food as a theme is not limited to Mardi Gras. You have National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day and Pancake Day on March 1. On the second day of the month, there was National Banana Cream Pie and Egg McMuffin Day. Canadian Bacon and Cold Cuts had their day on March 3. Oreo Cookie and White Chocolate Cheesecake Day falls on March 6. Cereal gets the 7th, Peanut Clusters the 8th, and Meatballs the 9th. Popcorn Lover's Day falls on the 10th. Sloppy Joes, Corn Dogs, Ravioli, Crunchy Tacos, and Cheesesteak come later in the month. Is there a connection to American Diabetes Association Alert Day on March 22?
March also has many causes of which to be aware. It is both National Cerebral Palsy Awareness and Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. It is also National Social Work, Nutrition, Developmental Disabilities and Poison Prevention Awareness Month. National Reading, Red Cross, and Women’s History are also celebrated this month. Of course, for basketball fans and workplace office pools, it is also March Madness. The list goes on. Check out the nationaltoday.com website to find your favorite cause, observation, or celebration to participate in this month.
Here are three more to consider. March 4th is National Dress in Blue Day to bring awareness to colon cancer. International Day of Awesomeness is on March 10. It was first celebrated in 2008 and is now celebrated internationally. All of us have one or more awesome qualities so this is a fun day to celebrate yourself and those qualities. The founder Kevin Lawver’s daughter provides the inspirational tagline of “No one’s perfect, but everyone can be awesome.” A little-known fact, the date was chosen because it falls on Chuck Norris’s birthday! Isn’t that awesome? Finally, given the pandemic and the last two years, National Vaccination Day on March 16 caught my attention. Large-scale vaccine production has been around since the 1940s, but this day was created in 1995 to convey “the importance of vaccination and its role in public health.”
