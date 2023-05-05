Sonoma State University announced that philanthropist and arts education champions Anne and Dante “Dan” Benedetti of Petaluma, and social justice advocate Herman J. Hernandez of Guerneville, will receive honorary degrees in recognition of their collective contributions of exemplary impact toward the university as well as the Sonoma County community, spanning nearly five decades.
All three extraordinary Sonoma County citizens will be recognized with honorary degrees as part of Sonoma State’s Spring commencement weekend next month. Anne and Dan Benedetti will be recognized on Saturday, May 20, during the School of Arts and Humanities ceremony; Herman Hernandez will be recognized on Sunday, May 21, during the School of Social Science ceremony.
