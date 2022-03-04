The Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber Music will feature the talented Telegraph Quartet Friday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave. in downtown Santa Rosa.
To purchase ticket to see and hear the talented quartet contact City Box Office at 415-392-4400 or cityboxoffice.com.
Tickets are now on sale for three concert packages is $76 and single ticket prices are $30 with $15 for youth under 16 and students with ID.
