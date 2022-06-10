The City of Santa Rosa Fire Department officially declares June 6, 2022, as the start of this year’s wildfire season in Santa Rosa. Despite another round of late season rains, recent fire activity and above average temperature this week make the declaration necessary to help ensure the community is better prepared for an active fire season. Many residents have already taken proactive measures this season including the abatement of dry seasonal grasses and other vegetation management measures. Regrowth is likely, given yesterday’s rain, and plans should be made to address any regrowth which will likely create a fire hazard later this season.
Weed abatement inspections triggered
By City ordinance, the Santa Rosa Fire Department will initiate annual weed abatement inspections following the official local declaration of fire season to ensure owners of required properties cut weeds and seasonal grasses that are over four inches in height and maintain this practice throughout the fire season.
Preparing households for wildfire season
• Maintain a ‘defensible space’ of at least 30 feet around the home; trim back trees, especially low hanging branches and branches near rooflines a distance of at least 10 feet.
• Clean the roof and the gutters of debris.
• Rake up and remove leaves from around your home and from under decks.
• Move wood pile and other combustible materials away from your home or deck.
• Inspect and repair exterior siding, including dry rot, gaps, cracks, and warping to protect your home from embers.
• Review emergency plans and evacuation procedures and discuss with all household members.
• Take stock of emergency essentials like food and water and assessing “Go Bag” needs such as clothing, medicine, and important documents.
For additional information and guidance on wildfire preparedness, view the Santa Rosa Fire Department’s Wildfire Ready online information center at srcity.org/WildfireReady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.