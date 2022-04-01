The North Bay Sinfonietta, a chamber orchestra under the auspices of the Santa Rosa Junior College, will present a concert under the direction of its Founder/Conductor Cynthia Weichel, on Friday, April 8, 2022 - 7:30 pm at Newman Auditorium on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave (off Elliott Avenue and Emeritus Circle). There is a suggested donation of $10 for admission.
The concert features just the string section of the orchestra in works written especially for their sweet sound:
The North Bay Sinfonietta was founded by Weichel in January 2014. This special concert features a core group of string players from the chamber orchestra. The orchestra’s mission is to present classical music with quality intimate performances and innovative programming.
