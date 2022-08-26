Popular swimming event for dogs offered three weekends this fall. The Spring Lake Water Bark is back again this year at the Spring Lake Swimming Lagoon (393 Violetti Rd., Santa Rosa). The popular dog swimming event will be offered on the weekends of September 10-11 and 24-25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. An additional Water Bark takes place Sunday, September 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please note Water Bark will not be offered Saturday, September 17 due to a cross country race at the park that day.
Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase online Water Bark tickets in advance, not only to receive the discounted price, but also to help reduce the wait time for furry friends at entry. Online tickets are $7 per dog for Regional Parks members and $9 per dog for non- members. Tickets purchased at the gate on event day are $10 per dog. Each person may bring a maximum of 3 dogs. Parking for Regional Parks members is free, while parking for non- members is $7 per car. Advance tickets can be purchased at https://www.sonomacountyparksfoundation.org/water-bark.html
“Water Bark is absolutely one of our favorite events of the year,” said Melissa Kelley, executive director of the nonprofit Sonoma County Parks Foundation. “Sonoma County is full of dog owners looking for fun outdoor activities for their pets to explore and enjoy, especially if they involve water during the hot summer months. We are happy to offer this safe swimming option for dogs, and at the same time raise funds to support our dog-friendly Regional Parks.”
The swimming lagoon remains open for human use through Labor Day weekend. For the Water Bark event, the lagoon will be circled by snow fencing to keep dogs safely enclosed. The lagoon water will remain filtered, treated, and closely monitored by Regional Parks staff for safety, as well.
The Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation is the nonprofit organization that raises funds for more than 62 parks, trails, and beaches in the Sonoma County Regional Parks system. Almost all Regional Parks welcome dogs on leash (exceptions are North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park & Preserve and Shiloh Ranch Regional Park). Regional Parks also operates leash- free dog parks at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, Ernie Smith Community Park (Sonoma), Andy’s Unity Park (Santa Rosa) and Ragle Ranch Regional Park (Sebastopol).
