The city council met in hybrid format on Tuesday, January 28. Councilmembers met in person at city hall, while the public was invited to participate online. They had three online options. They could watch Cable Channel 26, use granicus.com on the city’s website, or using their electronic devices with Zoom. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday February 8 and will use this same hybrid format.
Most agenda items related in one way or another to the strategic priorities of the council. This included a look back at accomplishments in 2021 and a discussion on 2022-2023 goals and an action plan. Labor negotiations has been removed from the list of priorities as the city successfully negotiated contracts with all bargaining units of the city. From the discussion, it appears that it will be replaced by a focus on community services. Exactly what that will look like is to be determined at a future meeting after allowing Director of Community Services Cindy Bagley to provide the council with input.
Bagley also gave a short preview of a planned Independence Day Celebration. It’s scheduled for Monday, July 4 at the Community Center Complex. The times are yet to be determined. The expectation is there will be live music, games and activities, food vendors, beer and wine sales, and some type of kid’s parade. COVID considerations will be included in the planning. Bagley’s team will coordinate the overall vision and planning but will also look for an event consultant to assist staff with marketing, logistics, and other considerations. This event is new. It grew out of Rohnert Park banning fireworks last year when Measure D was approved by the voters.
In a related fireworks discussion, Senior Analyst Leo Tacata discussed a new grant program to provide replacement funding to the 17 non-profit groups that sold fireworks previously. After extensive discussion, only the first year of the proposal was accepted by the council. This would allow up to $341,000 to be available to 2019 fireworks booth non-profit operators to replace lost revenue because of the ban. Councilmember Gerard Giudice said it was “time for healing to begin.” Mayor Jackie Elward agreed, saying “we need to stick to our words.” Replacement funding was a promise by the council last year when considering the ban, to give non-profits time to figure out other ways to raise funds.
Chief Tim Mattos, Department of Public Safety Director, gave a presentation on the police/community relations and accountability priority. Nine recommendations were approved by the council on August 10, 2021. One was to implement an alternative Mental Health response model. That has already been done with the newly formed S.A.F.E Team which is up and running. Mattos announced, that team will be going to 18 hours a day next month.
Another was to retain an Independent Police Auditor. Progress was made on that recommendation when the council approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with Michael Gennaco dba OIR Group and giving City Attorney Michelle Marchetta Kenyon authorization to take all actions necessary to implement the Independent Police Auditor Program.
They are also moving forward with a Public Safety calendar and establishment of a Community’s Public Safety Roundtable this year. He also announced that the Civilian Public Safety Academy was getting ready to start with a full class of 20 students next month. Finally in the staff report he listed training sessions that took place last year for the department.
City Manager Darrin Jenkins and Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz then led an hour-long discussion on the council’s strategic priorities and proposed action plan for 2022. In the attached staff report, sixty-four achievements were spotlighted from 2021. Then Schwartz went over the action plan which shows initiatives underway, planned, or expected to be completed. The council wanted a focus on cleaning up trash in the city added to the plan. Also under other initiatives, the council asked the staff to come back with a way to allow residents to have chickens in Rohnert Park.
On climate change, they unanimously passed an urgency ordinance that places a 45-day moratorium on new applications for the establishment or expansion of gas stations in the city. This allows time to prepare necessary new regulations to ban establishment or expansion of new gas stations. The ordinance should be ready for council adoption at their meeting on March 21.
In other council news, the city received an unmodified clean audit report for the FY 2020-21 period ending June 30, 2021. Finance Director Nishil Bali also reviewed financials that included significant growth in the city’s net position and revenues and a decrease in liabilities. Councilmember Pam Stafford said, “this is really good news” and an example of meeting the council’s priority on financial health. Finally, the council set April 18 and April 25 as budget work sessions for the proposed FY 2022-23 budget.
