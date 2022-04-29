Spiderman spreads his web at the 75th Apple Blossom Festival

The Apple Blossom Festival is one of Sonoma County’s oldest and most attended two-day event. Taking place in early spring each year, this festival draws thousands from around the Bay Area and throughout Sonoma County.
Thousands of festival goers descended on Sebastopol’s Annual Apple Blossom Festival & Parade. The two-day festival was kicked off with a heartwarming small-town parade down Main Street featuring local Sonoma County participants celebrating the rich agricultural heritage and spirit of our popular community.
At the conclusion of the parade the crowds moved to Ives Park for the festival. It was bustling with activity, including live music, children’s play area, many crafts and food booths. Our commitment to the event is to allow only those vendors with superior quality goods. In addition to all the above, there are two entertainment stages featuring a variety of musical acts. The talent is drawn from Sonoma County and from the world stage, which was featured on both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.