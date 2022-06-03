On May 25, Rohnert Park held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the first traffic roundabout in the city. The roundabout is located at the intersection of Southwest and Commerce Blvd. According to background information provided by Director of Public Works, Vanessa Garrett, “The roundabout is expected to perform better than a conventional traffic signal.” She reported a “study shows that there will be a larger reduction in costs associated with accidents at the intersection as well as a better level of service” at peak hours because of the installation of this roundabout.
The cost of construction was $1,846,193 which included the construction of the roundabout, replacement of one of the oldest water lines in the city (which was beneath the roundabout), and some sewer rehabilitation performed in connection with the work. Funding came from a mix of sources. These included road maintenance, water capital preservation, sewer capital preservation, measure M streets, and other transportation funds.
In addition to significantly reducing delay times of the traditional traffic patterns, the roundabout creates “more safeguards for both pedestrians and bicyclists without having to completely stop traffic flow.” In the morning, the roundabout reduces delay times by 11.1 seconds. In the evening the reduction is expected to be 75.2 seconds according to the city’s study. This roundabout also serves as a “gateway feature for the city” as traffic from neighboring Cotati feeds into both Southwest and Commerce Boulevards.
The event was held on the sidewalk, just west of Juanita’s Market at 93 Southwest Blvd. A pop-up tent was in Juanita’s parking lot, and they provided bottled water and chips with salsa or guacamole for the event. The entire city council, including newly appointed Samantha Rodriguez, were present to celebrate the grand opening of this roundabout. During the 30-minute event, traffic flow was observed to be moving smoothly. Many of the drivers honked or waved to the city council as they passed through the area.
Also present were representatives of GHD and Ghilotti Construction as well as many city staff who worked on this project. GHD was responsible for the design, construction management and inspection of the work. Ghilotti did the actual construction work including landscaping. They used many subcontractors including local ones whenever possible.
Mayor Jackie Elward provided opening remarks. She said, “It’s a historic moment for our residents and the city.” Councilmember Pam Stafford talked about her first experience with a roundabout during her remarks. It was in Ireland and between driving on the wrong side of the road and experiencing her first traffic roundabout, she said it took a while to get the hang of navigating the road. She, like all councilmembers, thanked the people who designed, developed, and constructed the roundabout. Councilmember Gerard Giudice said it was “an amazing uplift for the city.” He speculated that SOMO Village might see a roundabout in their future as that construction moves forward. Councilmember Susan Hollingsworth Adams shared a story about an accident where a vehicle ran into her father’s insurance office at this intersection of Southwest and Commerce.
In designing the roundabout, some of the project elements they considered were to enhance bike lanes including barriers to separate cyclists and automobiles, adding a sidewalk from No Name Dr. to Adrian Dr. and widening existing sidewalks, improve lighting, enhance landscaping, and install pedestrian crossings with visual cues and shortened crossing distances. The project, part of the city’s Complete Streets program, dates to 2007. That year, the city created a Community Immersion Program which included community engagement events. These events were designed to gain an understanding of key issues along Southwest Blvd., Commerce Blvd., and State Farm Dr. The stated goal was to develop a “community-based vision for their future.” They did walking tours, and workshops, met with civic leaders and stakeholders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.