Join Us Making Progress (JUMP) is looking for partners for their annual service event for students. Students team up for 2-3 hours and get sent to various sites throughout Sonoma County doing several volunteer activities, including maintenance, cleanup, food service, and more.
Do you have a service project for our students? Contact JUMP to participate.
Service & Internship Fair
Do you want to connect with SSU students in person? Nonprofit and governmental organizations that are approved in SSUEngage can RSVP for the Service & Internship Fair being held on Thursday, September 1st, from 11:30 a.m -1:30 p.m. in Seawolf Plaza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.