When: June 22nd-June 26th
Where: Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma, CA 94952 USA
After almost two years, we are able to resume our full array of cherished fair activities and traditions this summer! The Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds is excited to welcome back our community from near and far! This year’s fair theme, “Everybody’s Fair” celebrates the rich and diverse cultures that make up the fabric of our community. Guests are welcomed to experience the vast diversity of our community as they visit each exhibit building, enjoying art, crafts, and displays that are representative of what makes our community so unique. We are honored to offer a place for community members to connect and build life long memories. With plentiful amount of activities for families and friends and all who want to enjoy the fair! The Sonoma-Marin Fair is not only known as a premier community event, but also holds international notoriety from the World's Ugliest Dog Contest which has been featured on Netflix, NBC, Animal Planet and ESPN! And while fun and entertaining, the contest speaks to the importance of advocating for the adoration of all animals and the benefits of adopting.
Sonoma-Marin Fair will be a celebration to remember! We look forward to providing the perfect venue for our community to celebrate our vibrant heritage, diverse cultures and participate in our fair all while enjoying premier entertainment each night of the Fair. After all, it is everybody’s fair!
New and updated for this year’s fair:
• Not one but two car shows!!
• Livestock shows and schedule times (Boer Goat and Horse shows)! Come watch our 4H and FFA youth as they put their best hooves, feathers and fur forward in the show ring.
• Special contests: Funnel cake eating, hot dog eating contest, and more!
• Craft beverage hall featuring North of the Gate contestants and local breweries (North of the Gate Wine Competition online entry open now)!
• Still exhibit competitions including an array of arts, craft, interest and skills from house plants, resin casting, film photography, baked good decorating, homebrewing and so much more!
• We are welcoming applications for local concessionaires and commercial vendors!
• Come support your local bands on the Kiwanis Stage!
