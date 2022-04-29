Spring is in full bloom in Sonoma County and baby season is officially underway. The excitement of spring’s arrival can be heard throughout the property at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue from the native songbirds calling out while busily building their nests and our resident great horned owls who can be heard calling to each other at dusk from their nest and beyond. Inside the center, the squeaks and chirps of orphaned squirrels and opossums have returned, our phones are busier, and the warmer weather has brought added foot traffic to our public tours on Saturdays. Our staff is in “nesting mode” themselves using any spare moment between caring for our current patients, to prepare for the larger numbers that will be coming into the center any day now. Our winter projects are coming to an end and the center is beaming and primed for the busy upcoming months.
Currently, SCWR is in the process of selecting our summer interns who will help us in incredible ways this summer. We are also hiring two full-time, seasonal Wildlife Receptionists who will help answer phones and help keep our operations running smoothly this summer and early fall.
Our Wildlife Exclusion business is busy as ever helping our community and wildlife with humane evictions and advice for wildlife denning in or around people’s homes. We are currently hiring for a full-time Exclusion Technician to help us with these efforts.
Spring monitoring for our Barn Owl Maintenance Program will soon be underway monitoring nearly 180 boxes for active barn owl nests. This year we are already off to a busy start having installed 27 new barn owl boxes in Sonoma County so far this year, bringing out numbers up to 712 barn owl boxes.
This summer Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue will be the temporary home for hundreds of wildlife patients. The care that takes place during these busy summer months largely includes bottle feeding dozens of orphans a day, providing advanced medical care to sick and injured wildlife, creating and implementing natural enrichment for our patients, preparing daily diets for upwards of 170 patients in the height of baby season, and answering wildlife hotline calls and dispatching rescues for wildlife in need. The added expense that baby season will bring is tremendous, with 70 percent of our animal care budget occurring in these few months, and with rising food and gas costs, the cost of care is ever rising. We hope you will consider donating to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue.
