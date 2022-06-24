Now that we have a season of bear cub care under our belts, we are more excited than ever to continue the construction of our APEX Predator Enclosure, a specially designed enclosure to house bear cubs. Again, thanks to you, we have raised $400,000 of the $1,000,000 goal that we have for this project. As labor and material costs continue to rise, we are eager to get through the planning stage on onto development. have been working closely with two of the counties most respected and qualified companies to help. Each company has worked to help us to prepare the area and plan the enclosure, getting ready for the cement to be poured for the APE Care Building, and the enclosure walls to go up. One last piece of this stage is going to be the planning of this care center. The care center will be the hub of our APEX Predator Enclosure with a small exam area and indoor dens for our most sensitive bear cub patients. This building will be constructed with one of the largest considerations being “bear-proofing.” The building itself will be approximately 30’x40’ and constructed with cinderblocks.
