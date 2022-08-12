As the election approaches for Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools, the League of Women Voters of Sonoma County will hold a virtual candidates’ forum on Monday, August 15th at 6:30 p.m. via Facebook, YouTube, and Zoom. The top two vote-getting candidates from the primary election, Dr. Amie Carter, and Mr. Brad Coscarelli, are headed for a November runoff.
The Superintendent provides leadership, support, and state-designated fiscal and program oversight for the county’s 40 school districts and their more than 68,000 students. This position also serves as the chief executive officer of the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE).
About the League of Women Voters of Sonoma County
The League of Women Voters encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. We are a diverse, non-partisan, political group with a long-standing tradition of educating voters. The midterm elections this year are jam packed with key races in Sonoma County.
