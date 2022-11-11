Classical hours with conductor Norman Gamboa will be held Saturday Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.
Join the orchestra and guest artist, San Francisco Conservatory of Music student Connor Roham for the Classical Hours program at Jackson theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa.
Tickets are available at the door. Students 18 and under are always free. Short season tickets sill on sale.
At this time a proof of vaccination is not required to attend the performances. Masks are optional but are highly recommended while inside the theater.
